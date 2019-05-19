White Sox's James McCann: Benched Sunday

McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

McCann has gone hitless in nine at-bats over his last three starts but is still sitting on a robust .347 average for the season. His performance so far this season should give him plenty of security in his role as the White Sox's top backstop, though he'll rest in the series finale in favor of Welington Castillo.

More News
Our Latest Stories