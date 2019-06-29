White Sox's James McCann: Blasts two-run homer

McCann went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in a 6-4 victory against the Twins on Friday.

The 29-year-old continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season. He has hits in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-37 (.378) with five home runs during that stretch. Overall, McCann is batting .327 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs and four stolen bases in 202 at-bats this season.