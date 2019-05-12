White Sox's James McCann: Collects four hits
McCann went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.
McCann continues to hit at an elite level, registering his 10th multi-hit effort in 22 starts. He's up to .376/.418/.612, which blows away his career numbers. The catcher credits a new plate approach for his success. "Something I've learned over my career is that some of the times where you're failing or not having success, it's because you're trying to do too much," McCann told Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times. "So my big thing is taking what's given to me and not trying to hit the seven-run homer that is impossible to hit." McCann's also adopted a wider stance, which he believes enables him to get his body out of the way of his swing.
