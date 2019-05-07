McCann went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 9-1 win over the Indians.

McCann, who just had a 16-game on-base streak snapped Sunday, was back at it Monday, swatting his fourth homer. His .995 OPS is uncharted territory for the 29-year-old catcher whose career OPS is .669. Nothing has radically changed in McCann's batted-ball rates, so a .440 BABIP is the best explanation for the fast start.