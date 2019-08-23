White Sox's James McCann: Cranks 15th homer
McCann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Rangers.
McCann launched a 416-foot homer in the third inning off Ariel Jurado to extend Chicago's lead to 5-0. Through 97 games this season, the 29-year-old catcher has found much success at the plate, batting .289/.340/.482 with 15 home runs, 54 runs scored and 50 RBI.
