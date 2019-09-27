White Sox's James McCann: Cranks 18th homer

McCann went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in an 8-0 victory for the White Sox over the Indians on Thursday.

The backstop got his 18th long ball of the season, touching up Aaron Civale with a three-run blast in the fourth inning. McCann has provided excellent production at a position where it can be hard to find it this season, sporting a solid .274/.329/.462 slash line with 60 RBI and 26 doubles in addition to the 18 long balls in 118 games.