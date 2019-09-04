White Sox's James McCann: Delivers 16th homer

McCann went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Indians.

McCann took Carlos Carrasco deep in the eighth inning to tie the game at five. He now has 16 home runs for the season, though he's gone through a cold patch by recording just two hits across his last 26 at-bats. While his batting average has sunk from .294 to .274 since Aug. 18, McCann is still producing at a career-best rate at the plate by nearly any measure

More News
Our Latest Stories