McCann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

The 30-year-old started behind the plate Saturday with Yasmani Grandal receiving the day off, and he took advantage of the opportunity to help break the game open in the sixth and seventh innings. Grandal should rejoin the starting nine Sunday as McCann operates as the White Sox's secondary backstop this season.