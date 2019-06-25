White Sox's James McCann: Gets start at DH

McCann is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

He has continued to swing a hot bat, with three home runs and an .875 OPS in June and back-to-back two-hit games on his ledger. Even with Zack Collins getting the start at catcher, McCann is on too much of a heater to send to the pine.

