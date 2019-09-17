White Sox's James McCann: Goes deep in loss

McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

McCann, perhaps predictably, has been unable to sustain the first-half hitting success since the All-Star break. His first-half OPS of .873 dropped to .684 over the second half. He has, however, been consistent with the long ball. McCann, who homered nine times in in 231 at-bats during the first half, has eight homers in 183 at-bats since the break.

