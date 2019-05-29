White Sox's James McCann: Has another three-hit day

McCann went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's regularly scheduled game against the Royals.

The White Sox and Royals played a modified doubleheader Tuesday, finishing off Monday's suspended game in the afternoon before playing the regularly scheduled tilt at night. McCann had himself quite a couple of days, going 6-for-8 with a double and three runs scored to raise his average to .350, well above his career mark of .248. He's likely to sit out Wednesday's series finale.

