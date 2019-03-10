McCann went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's game against Texas.

McCann is enjoying a hot spring with his new team, hitting .389 (7-for-18) with five runs scored. The 28-year-old backstop is coming off a down season with the Tigers in 2018, but popped 25 homers in the two seasons prior. He is expected to back up Wellington Castillo to start 2019 and could be useful in a platoon role against left-handers, against whom he's posted a .797 career OPS.