White Sox's James McCann: Hits fourth again
McCann batted cleanup for a second straight game and went 2-for-4 with with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 12-11 win over the Tigers.
It looks like having McCann hit out of the cleanup spot is more than a one-game thing for the catcher, who is 5-for-9 batting fourth. He might have had more chances for RBI had not Tim Anderson (two RBI) and Jose Abreu (five RBI) ahead of him done such a good job with men on base. Yonder Alonso had been batting cleanup but was dropped to seventh in the order Friday. McCann currently has a .944 OPS, 282 points higher than his career OPS.
