White Sox's James McCann: Lock to make lineup
McCann is expected to make the Opening Day roster, Scott Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. He's batting .250 (5-for-20) with a double, a triple and three RBI over eight spring contests.
McCann was a surprise in 2019 when he achieved career highs in all the major offensive categories. As Welington Castillo struggled through injuries, McCann took over the starting job and thrived as the primary starter. A strong first half earned him an All-Star selection, before McCann fell off over the second half. The White Sox added Yasmani Grandal to the equation, so McCann will drop down the backup and mentor to prospect Zack Collins, who could make the team as the third catcher and 26th man.
