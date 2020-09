McCann went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Twins.

McCann drove in his first run of the contest with an RBI double in the third inning. Four frames later he popped a solo home run, his sixth long ball of the season. He has a strong .329/.389/.595 line to this point in the campaign, but has only 90 plate appearances with Yasmani Grandal getting the majority of the playing time behind the dish.