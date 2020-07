McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of the White Sox doubleheader against Cleveland on Tuesday.

McCann was out of the lineup in the first game, but took Adam Plutko deep in the second inning of the night contest. He now has two home runs on the season, despite appearing in the starting lineup on only two occasions through five games. McCann will continue to serve as the club's backup catcher, and could draw occasional at-bats as the designated hitter.