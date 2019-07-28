White Sox's James McCann: Resting Sunday

McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

McCann will effectively benefit from two off days in a row with the White Sox having an open date in the schedule Monday before returning to action Tuesday against the Mets. With 66 starts at catcher and eight appearances as a designated hitter this season, McCann has shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all MLB backstops. While McCann will continue to work as the No. 1 catcher ahead of Welington Castillo, manager Rick Renteria suggested Sunday that the White Sox would look to reduce McCann's overall starting load during the final two months of the seasons, per James Fegan of The Athletic.