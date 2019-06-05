White Sox's James McCann: Resting Wednesday
McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With the White Sox and Nationals wrapping up their series with an afternoon game, McCann will take a seat after starting at catcher in Tuesday's 9-5 loss, Welington Castillo will step in behind the plate and slot into McCann's usual cleanup spot.
