White Sox's James McCann: Scores winning run
McCann went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals in the completion of Monday's suspended game.
McCann scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. After a quick break, McCann was back at it in the regularly scheduled game Tuesday night. Prior to Monday's action, the 28-year-old backstop told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he's ready for an added workload with Welington Castillo (concussion) on the injured list.
