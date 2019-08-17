White Sox's James McCann: Second slam in three days
McCann went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a double in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.
McCann kept his hot hitting going with an eighth-inning slam off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey. It's his second slam in three days and the fifth of his career. He's hitting .383 (18-for 47) with two homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored in 13 games in August. Overall, he's hitting .293/.345/.482 with 14 homers and 50 runs scored, all of which are career bests for the catcher. McCann also has 47 RBI, just two shy of matching his career high from 2017.
