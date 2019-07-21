White Sox's James McCann: Sends game into extras

McCann went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Rays.

McCann's solo shot in the ninth inning saved Lucas Giolito from a loss and sent the game into extras. The catcher started the second half on a 2-for-23 (.087) run, dropping his batting average below .300 for the first time since April 19. That signaled his breakout season was not going to continue. A regression to the mean may still happen for the 29-year-old, but McCann is expected to be in the lineup most days as catcher or designated hitter and continue to get regular at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories