White Sox's James McCann: Signs with White Sox
McCann agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
McCann will provide some additional catching depth on Chicago's roster behind Welington Castillo after the team traded away Omar Narvaez two weeks ago. During 118 games with the Tigers this past season, McCann hit just .220/.267/.314 with eight home runs and 39 RBI after having a solid season at the dish in 2017. The 28-year-old should only be considered as a fringe option in two-catcher leagues heading into spring training.
