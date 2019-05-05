McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

McCann heads to the bench after starting eight of the White Sox's last nine games, with two of those assignments coming at designated hitter. The 28-year-old has opened his tenure in Chicago with a .352/.395/.563 slash line and should stick as the No. 1 backstop ahead of Welington Castillo so long as he's swinging the bat well.