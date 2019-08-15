White Sox's James McCann: Smacks grand slam

McCann went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored Wednesday against the Astros.

McCann delivered the game-winning homer for the White Sox, breaking a 9-9 tie in the eighth inning. It was his 13th homer of the season, but first since July 22. He's found other ways to be productive, however, as he has five multi-hit efforts in his past eight games. Overall this season, McCann is hitting .288/.342/.464 across 358 plate appearances.