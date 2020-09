McCann went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cubs.

McCann snapped an 0-for-16 skid, going back to Sept. 15 when he laced his sixth home run, with his seventh homer in the second inning. He's had a second consecutive strong season, batting .289/.360/.536 over 31 games in 2020 as the backup to Yasmani Grandal.