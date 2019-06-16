White Sox's James McCann: Snaps HR drought

McCann went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

McCann's eighth-inning blast was his fifth homer of the season and snapped a string of 27 straight games without one. It's natural to wonder if/when McCann, who entered the season a career .240 hitter and is currently batting .320, would regress to his mean. That might be happening now. Since the calendar flipped to June, the 29-year-old backstop is hitting .231 (9-for-39).

