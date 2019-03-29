White Sox's James McCann: Starts Opening Day
McCann started at catcher Opening Day and went 0-for-3 in a 5-3 loss to the Royals.
McCann was the battery mate for Carlos Rodon, who worked well with the catcher during spring training, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. It's not clear if McCann will be the personal catcher for Rodon, or if the decision was borne out of McCann having a stronger arm than Welington Castillo against the speedy Royals.
