McCann started at catcher Opening Day and went 0-for-3 in a 5-3 loss to the Royals.

McCann was the battery mate for Carlos Rodon, who worked well with the catcher during spring training, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. It's not clear if McCann will be the personal catcher for Rodon, or if the decision was borne out of McCann having a stronger arm than Welington Castillo against the speedy Royals.