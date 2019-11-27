White Sox's James McCann: Still has role

McCann will still have a role with the White Sox following the signing of Yasmani Grandal, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

McCann hit an unexpectedly strong .273/.328/.460 and made the All-Star team in 2019, though Grandal deservedly has the greater reputation between the pair. It would be a surprise to see McCann match his career-high 476 plate appearances in the upcoming season, but the White Sox will look to keep him as involved as possible, utilizing the designated hitter spot frequently for both catchers.