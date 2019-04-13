McCann went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

McCann extended a hitting streak to five games with his first home run of the season. The 28-year-old backstop is hitting .318 over six games. He and Welington Castillo are splitting playing time at catcher, with McCann serving as the battery mate for starters Carlos Rodon and Lucas Giolito.