McCann went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 12-2 rout of the Orioles.

His three-run blast off David Hess in the fifth inning accounted for the game's first runs, but the floodgates opened from there for the White Sox. McCann's only run production coming into Monday was via one solo homer, but the catcher now boasts a robust .316/.366/.526 slash line through 10 games.