White Sox's James McCann: Takes seat Friday
McCann is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Toronto.
McCann returns to the bench after starting three of the last four games and going 3-for-9 with a home run, two RBI and a walk. Welington Castillo will start behind the plate and bat fifth Friday in his absence.
