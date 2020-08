McCann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

McCann went yard in the sixth inning off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber. In the 10th inning, McCann got the White Sox within a run with an RBI single before he was replaced by pinch runner Ryan Goins. The 30-year-old McCann has done well in limited time this year, slashing .360/.407/.720 with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored across 27 plate appearances.