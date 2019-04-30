McCann went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over Baltimore on Monday.

McCann has been great this season while splitting time with Wellington Castillo behind the plate. He owns a .936 OPS with nine runs scored in 60 plate appearances. With four multi-hit games in his last five appearances, McCann's playing time should be on the rise.

