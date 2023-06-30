Graveman allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out two across one inning Thursday against the Angels.

Graveman entered the game in the ninth inning, but it wasn't a save chance as the White Sox were up by four runs. He got two quick outs before allowing a single to Mike Trout and a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani. While his struggles didn't cost the team a victory, Graveman has allowed seven hits and two walks across his last three innings of work. There's no sign that he's at risk of losing the closer role so long as Liam Hendriks (elbow) is sidelined, though Joe Kelly has also been effective out of the bullpen.