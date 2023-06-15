Graveman allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Graveman protected a four-run lead, so he wasn't awarded a save. However, the usage does suggest that he'll serve as the White Sox's closer while Liam Hendriks (elbow) remains sidelined. Graveman surrendered two runs in his prior outing, but he's maintained a 1.00 ERA with a 14:8 K:BB across his last 18 appearances.
