Graveman allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Graveman protected a four-run lead, so he wasn't awarded a save. However, the usage does suggest that he'll serve as the White Sox's closer while Liam Hendriks (elbow) remains sidelined. Graveman surrendered two runs in his prior outing, but he's maintained a 1.00 ERA with a 14:8 K:BB across his last 18 appearances.