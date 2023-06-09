Graveman allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning to earn a save in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Thursday.

Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Liam Hendriks was available but "playing it abundantly safe" in consideration of his lowered immune system given the unhealthy New York air quality caused by wildfires in Canada. As such, Graveman was called upon to close out Game 1 of the twin bill with Chicago clinging to a one-run ninth-inning lead. The right-hander made a bit of a mess for himself, allowing the first two Yankees batters to reach base before inducing a Gleyber Torres foul out and a game-ending Anthony Rizzo double play. Graveman has converted all six of his save opportunities this season while posting a 2.36 ERA and 26:11 K:BB, but he'll presumably yield most ninth-inning opportunities to Hendriks moving forward.