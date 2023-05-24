Graveman picked up the save Tuesday against the Guardians, working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning.

Graveman has thrown nine straight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks in that span. His ERA is down to 3.10 with a 1.03 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 20.1 innings this season. Graveman has taken over the closing job in Chicago, going 4-for-4 in save chances, though he'll likely fall back into a setup role with Liam Hendriks (illness) returning as soon as this weekend.