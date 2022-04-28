Graveman did not allow a baserunner and struck out four across two innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Royals.

Graveman has regularly pitched in high-leverage situations this season, though he earned a save thanks to the absence of Liam Hendriks (back). He was dominant with the opportunity, as he needed only 20 pitches to retire six batters. It appears as if Hendriks will be able to avoid a stint on the injured list, though if his health worsens it appears that Graveman will be in line for save opportunities.