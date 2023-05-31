Graveman allowed a walk and hit a batter with a pitch but threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Graveman didn't earn a save, but he did record the final four outs in the 7-3 win. He stranded a runner at second in the eighth inning and then allowed two runners to reach base in the final frame prior to shutting the door. Graveman has now turned in 11 consecutive scoreless appearances, though he has walked five batters in that span. It remains to be seen whether the White Sox stick with Graveman as closer in the short term, or if they immediately turn the role over to Liam Hendriks -- who was likely unavailable for Tuesday's matchup.