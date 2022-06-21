Graveman allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn his 13th hold of the season Monday against the Blue Jays.

Manager Tony La Russa indicated that Graveman would be the preferred closer while Liam Hendriks (forearm) was sidelined. However, Graveman instead entered the game in the eighth inning to face the middle of the Toronto lineup. He allowed only a single and has surrendered only one earned run across seven June appearances. Joe Kelly earned the save Monday, though it's possible that Graveman was utilized in the highest-leverage situation Monday, and that he will still see save opportunities in the future.