Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Tigers.
This was Garcia's second three-hit effort in his last three games, marking the only two times he's achieved the feat this season. His ninth-inning double was also his first extra-base hit since May 21. The versatile 31-year-old has managed a meager .207/.219/.280 slash line with two home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and five doubles in 156 plate appearances, though his strong hitting of late has earned him a more regular role at second base over a struggling Josh Harrison.
