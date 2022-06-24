Garcia (side) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Orioles.
Garcia logged nearly a full game Wednesday after shortstop Danny Mendick (knee) made an early exit, but Thursday was Garcia's first start since June 17. He snapped an 0-for-14 skid at the plate with his hit in this contest. The versatile 31-year-old started in center field with Luis Robert (leg) and Adam Engel (hamstring) out of action. Most of Garcia's starts have come in the middle infield this year, but he play virtually all around the diamond as necessary to provide the White Sox with some flexibility. He's slashing .192/.207/.257 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 175 plate appearances this year.