Garcia (side) remains on the bench Monday against Toronto.
Garcia will sit for the third straight game as he deals with left side discomfort. He was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, so he'll likely be available again if needed Monday. Josh Harrison starts at second base in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with side discomfort•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes seat Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Logs three hits in win•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Poaching playing time at keystone•