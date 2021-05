Gonzalez (back) has gone 4-for-21 with a home run and a pair of walks in his five games since returning from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list last weekend.

Gonzalez opened Charlotte's season on the IL while managing a sore back, but the 25-year-old looks to be back to full health. He'll likely hold down an everyday role for Charlotte until the White Sox require another outfielder at the big-league level.