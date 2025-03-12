Jankowski signed Wednesday with the White Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

After the Cubs reassigned him to minor-league camp Sunday, Jankowski presumably asked for his release from the organization and had that request granted, allowing him to quickly find work with the White Sox. Though he didn't come especially close to winning a reserve role on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Jankowski should have better odds of breaking camp with a White Sox squad that could be down two outfielders (Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater) when the season begins. With the Rangers last season, Jankowski slashed .200/.266/.242 and contributed one home run and 11 stolen bases over 207 plate appearances.