The White Sox recalled Robertson from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Austin Slater, who was traded to the Yankees. Robertson went hitless in six plate appearances during a previous stint with the White Sox earlier this season. He could see more action in the final two months, especially if Chicago makes additional trades of their position players leading up to Thursday's deadline.

