White Sox's Will Robertson: Drives in two Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Twins.
Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 27 after Luis Robert (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. He's gone just 2-for-15 since being recalled and is hitting .097 across 31 at-bats on the season.
