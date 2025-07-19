The White Sox optioned Robertson to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Robertson was acquired in a trade with Toronto on July 9 and was recalled from the minors by Chicago two days later. During his brief stint with the White Sox, he went 0-for-6 with one run and four strikeouts, and he's gone 1-for-16 with 11 punchouts overall this season (including a three-game stint with the Blue Jays in June). Robertson's demotion Saturday made room on the 26-man roster for the activation of Brooks Baldwin (back) from the injured list.