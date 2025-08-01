The White Sox optioned Robertson to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

It will be a short stint in the majors for Robertson, who was recalled by the White Sox on Wednesday. He has appeared in eight games for Charlotte since being traded by the Blue Jays in early July and has gone 11-for-34 (.324) with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and six RBI. The move makes room on the White Sox's 26-man roster for Corey Julks.