Mercedes went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

The White Sox have used Zack Collins and Mercedes in the first two games of the Cactus League, while Yasmani Grandal deals with right-knee inflammation. The club is not going to push Grandal, who began ramping up activity Sunday and is expected to get plenty of at-bats to be ready for Opening Day. Mercedes, who's power stroke during 2020 spring training made headlines, may get some opportunities early this spring, but he's expected to be in the minors when camp breaks.